Dallas Cowboys return for 24th season of training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys returned for their 24th season of training camp in Oxnard this summer.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones exchanged gifts with the city's mayor to kick off the team's summer practices.

Fans from across the country traveled to see the starry helmets shine in the California sun.

Though one high-profile Cowboy remained absent, the return of another brought many supporters joy.

The Cowboys will remain in Oxnard for camp until Aug. 21 before they head home to Texas.

News Channel reporter Tony Almanza has the story.