Cheerio II, once owned by Errol Flynn, wins 47th McNish Classic

OXNARD, Calif.-Cheerio II won the the 47th McNish Classic Yacht race off the coast of Ventura County.

The race hosted by the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club is named after Dick McNish, who owns Cheerio II, a 1931 yawl, once owned by actor Errol Flynn.

"47 years ago he was racing his wooden boat against plastic boats and the race committee called him and said when you get in take your time and he goes 'this ain't right,' So he got together with the yacht club and they started the McNish Classic, said crew tactician Kevin Dickman.

Yachts from up and down the coast, made between 1924 an 1968 took part in the race.

"It is true love to manage these things, the work that goes into them, Cheerio is my dock neighbor here and I see people taking care of the vessel more than they actually get to use it ," said Commodore Robert Alexander, " They spend more time varnishing sanding, keeping her in bristol condition um so that when they do want to use it everything is functional and absolutely elegant and beautiful."

The all-wooden sailboats raced out of the Channel Islands Harbor.

Thanks to the clear weather people could watch from the Hollywood Beach break wall or the beach in Silverstrand.

Dick McNish, who turned 97 in May, chose to watch the race from shore, but his son Jeff was at the helm.

Usually the crew win's their skipper's weight in champagne.

This year, the Cheerio II crew won their tactician's weight in sparking wine.

The other yachts that took part, in order of their finish behind Cheero II, included a 1968 sloop named Hidalgo, a 1928 sloop named Sally, a 1939 yawl named Chubasco, a 1943 ketch named Miramar, a 1967 ketch named Splinter, a 1924 Quascilla, and a 1967 ketch named Morning Star.

