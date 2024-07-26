Skip to Content
Two arrested for illegal firearms in Camarillo

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
CAMARILLO, Calif. – Deputies from the Camarillo Directed Enforcement Unit arrested two people for illegal firearms, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies searched a 27-year-old Camarillo man's home at the 1500 block of North Shepard Dr. and they contacted a 26-year-old Calabasas woman who was in the home, detailed the VCSO.

Detectives found a ghost gun, cocaine and other narcotics and later arrested the two suspects for the following violations:

  • Health and Safety Code 11351 / Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale
  • Health and Safety Code 11370 / Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm
  • Penal Code 27545 / Unlawful Transfer of a Firearm

Both people are in custody and are being held on bail awaiting trial, according to the VCSO.

