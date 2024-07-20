City of Oxnard and VC DA’s Office partner to fight online crimes against children

OXNARD, Calif. – The City of Oxnard and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office are partnering to help fight online crimes against children.

Both organizations agreed to an agreement with nearly $500,000 in support of private investigators for these crimes within Oxnard.

The DA's Office will assign investigators for these cases in Oxnard who will help detect investigate and punish internet-based crimes against children.

These crimes usually begin with online tips and are forwarded to authorities. The VCSO detailed that the rate of these tips has nearly doubled from 2019-2021.

Increased online access for children since the pandemic has also increased predatory behavior against them in the time since.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko shared his thoughts on the newest initiative against these specific crimes: