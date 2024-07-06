County of Ventura assessor completes $179 billion assessment roll

VENTURA, Calif. – The County of Ventura completed its annual assessment roll worth $179 billion.

Below is a press release from the county on the update:

County Assessor Keith Taylor certified and delivered the 2024-25 Annual Assessment Roll to the County Auditor-Controller on Wednesday, June 26, ahead of his July 1st mandatory deadline.

The Annual Assessment Roll increased 4% from last year to a net total of $179.1 billion. The vast majority of assessments, however, increased no more than 2% under the provisions of Proposition 13.

Additionally, the Assessor’s Office has exempted $6.1 billion, which is a 5% increase over last year. The exemptions include owners’ exemptions (homeowners and disabled veterans) as well as institutional exemptions for hospitals, churches, colleges and other qualifying welfare purposes.

Assessor Taylor acknowledges the commitment of his staff to timely deliver the annual Assessment Roll as well as their hard work and determination on behalf of the many stakeholders that are involved.

By August 1, the Assessor’s Office will be sending out approximately 250,000 assessed value notices to Ventura County assessees.

For questions about the assessed value placed on the Annual Assessment Roll, or if residents feel the market value of their property (on Jan 1, 2024) is less than the assessed value on the notice, members of the public can request the Assessor’s Office perform an informal review of the value of their property, for free. Staff at the Assessor’s Office can be contacted at (805) 654-2181 or via email at assessor.info@ventura.org or by visiting https://assessor.countyofventura.org/.

Additionally, Assessment Appeal Applications can be filed with the Clerk of the Assessment Appeals Board between July 2 and September 15. Residents may call the Clerk of the Board at (805) 654-2251 (select option 2) or email at aabclerk@ventura.org or visit https://www.ventura.org/county-executive-office/clerk-of-the-board/assessment-appeals/

