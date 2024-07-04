County of Ventura appoints new Health Care Agency director

VENTURA, Calif. – Dr. Theresa Cho has been selected as the County of Ventura's newest Health Care Agency director.

Dr. Theresa Cho has been selected as the new director of the Ventura County Health Care Agency. The appointment follows a rigorous recruitment that included more than 39 applicants. Cho succeeds Barry Zimmerman who retired from the position in June.

"Dr. Cho brings a wealth of extensive experience and exceptional qualifications to her role as Director of the Health Care Agency,” stated Dr. Sevet Johnson, County Executive Officer. “Her distinguished career as a family medicine physician, coupled with her leadership across our healthcare system uniquely positions Dr. Cho to adeptly advance the mission of the agency. We are confident in her ability to lead the Health Care Agency forward in continued innovation, operational excellence, and our ongoing commitment to patient-centered care for the residents of Ventura County."

For over four years, Cho has served as the Chief Executive Officer for the Health Care Agency’s Ambulatory Care System, overseeing 34 clinics across the county. Cho is board certified in Family Medicine, completed her residency training at the Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC), and has served as a family physician within the Ventura County Medical System for the last 28 years. She has worked as a hospitalist at VCMC and later joined the residency faculty. As an award-winning teacher of residents, she also led the hospital diabetes management team. Cho’s practice is focused on treating patients with diabetes in Oxnard and Santa Paula and her efforts to improve the care of hospitalized patients with diabetes have earned her recognition with the “Code Insulin” award from both residents and Insulindependence.

Beyond her clinical roles, Cho has held additional leadership positions serving as the former VCMC Chief of Staff and Commissioner for the Gold Coast Health Plan. She is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Cho completed her residency at Ventura County Medical Center in 1999. She also holds a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Southern California.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the Health Care Agency and advance our mission of delivering quality health care to our county,” said Cho. “I am eager to unify the diverse efforts of our agency to ensure health care access for all, fostering a thriving, healthy community. I look forward to collaborating with the many committed individuals who are the backbone of the Health Care Agency, and I hope to apply the knowledge I have gained during my time with the agency to ensure its continued success and growth.”

The Ventura County Health Care Agency is a public health system comprised of two public hospitals, 34 ambulatory care clinics, a behavioral health department, a public health department, and a health care plan for county employees and their dependents. The Health Care Agency strives to provide comprehensive and compassionate health care for the community, especially those facing barriers, through an exceptional workforce, education, and forward-thinking leadership.

Cho will assume her role effective July 7.

