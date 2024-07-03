El Rio man already arrested for firearms violations now charged with murder

EL RIO, Calif. – On Tuesday, a 29-year-old El Rio man was charged with the murder of Anthony Leyva, a 23-year-old who was shot and later died at the hospital on Sunday, Jun. 30, 2024.

On Sunday, detectives arrested the 29-year-old for assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlawful transfer of a firearm shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Upon review of the incident from which those charges originated, an additional charge of murder was recommended to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for filing explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jun. 30, around 2:55 a.m., patrol deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of East Collins Street in El Rio stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into that shooting revealed that three men: the 29-year-old El Rio man, Anthony Leyva, and a 23-year-old Ventura man were together in the early morning hours of Jun. 30.

The three men knew each other previously and a physical altercation happened among them that morning shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the altercation, the 29-year-old El Rio man pointed a gun at Leyva and the 23-year-old Ventura man stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 29-year-old then fired the gun, hitting Leyva.

Leyva was transported to a local hospital before dying from his injuries and an autopsy on Jul. 1 determined the manner of death to have been a homicide explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jul. 2, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder against the 29-year-old along with the firearms charges listed above and he remains in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $1,000,000 detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Grover at 805-384-4722 or Detective Christopher Vorzimer at 805-384-4731.

Anyone with information about this incident can report their information while remaining anonymous by calling 800-222-8477.