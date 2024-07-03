Skip to Content
Ventura County

Dallas Cowboys will be welcomed at hotel with newly painted teams colors

Oxnard hotel known for hosting the Dallas Cowboys has been painted white and blue
By
today at 10:33 pm
Published 10:28 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-When the Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard they will be welcomed by their team colors at the hotel where most of the players stay.

The Residence Inn by Marriott has been painted blue and white.

The Marriott used to be neutral shades of beige and white.

The finished touches are still being added to rooms and buildings and landscapers are sprucing up the entrance.

The players arrive for training camp later this month and will practice on the River Ridge Playing Fields off Ventura Road in Oxnard.

The team likes to train in Oxnard where the the weather is cooler than their Dallas home base.

The NFL team also likes to practive in front of their California fan base.

Although fans come from far and wide and often consider it a bucket list vacation.

They will also be doing a joint practice with the Rams.

The exact times and dates will be announced soon and watching the team practice is free.

For more information visit https://www.dallascowboys.com or https://www.visitoxnard.com

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content