Dallas Cowboys will be welcomed at hotel with newly painted teams colors

OXNARD, Calif.-When the Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard they will be welcomed by their team colors at the hotel where most of the players stay.

The Residence Inn by Marriott has been painted blue and white.

The Marriott used to be neutral shades of beige and white.

The finished touches are still being added to rooms and buildings and landscapers are sprucing up the entrance.

The players arrive for training camp later this month and will practice on the River Ridge Playing Fields off Ventura Road in Oxnard.

The team likes to train in Oxnard where the the weather is cooler than their Dallas home base.

The NFL team also likes to practive in front of their California fan base.

Although fans come from far and wide and often consider it a bucket list vacation.

They will also be doing a joint practice with the Rams.

The exact times and dates will be announced soon and watching the team practice is free.

For more information visit https://www.dallascowboys.com or https://www.visitoxnard.com