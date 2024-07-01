Two Ojai men sustain minor injuries due to machete assault

OJAI, Calif. – A 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were treated for injuries caused by an assault with a machete that happened at the 800 block of El Roblar Dr. in Ojai Wednesday evening, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

One 18-year-old man and another 20-year-old man drove to the 40-year-old's home and threatened to kill him while swinging the knife toward him, explained the VCSO.

The other 30-year-old victim responded to help the 40-year-old but he was beaten by the 20-year-old in his attempt, detailed the VCSO.

Both the 18 and 20-year-old men were taken by law enforcement after they had minor injuries as did both victims in the incident. All people were treated for their injuries on the scene, according to the VCSO.

The 18-year-old required medical clearance from the Ojai Valley Hospital before his booking into the Ventura Main Jail while the 20-year-old was booked into the Ventura Main Jail as well, both by patrol deputies detailed the VCSO.

The 18-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance charges, according to the VCSO.

The 20-year-old was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and battery charges, explained the VCSO.