Teen recovering after being shot twice at Frontier Park Monday morning

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 15-year-old is recovering from emergency surgery after being shot in the chest and trachea early Monday morning at Frontier Park in Simi Valley.

On Jul. 1, around 2:23 a.m., a confrontation between two groups occurred at Frontier Park at 2165 Elizondo Street in Simi Valley stated the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release about the incident.

During the confrontation, the 15-year-old was shot and multiple people were seen fleeing the park in dark colored clothing explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the teen was shot in the chest and the trachea and he was transported from the scene to a local trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery.

The teen is currently in recovery from the surgery and the investigation into the incident is ongoing shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.