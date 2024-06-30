X Games wraps up 3 days of competition and family fun in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Fans and families watched the pros giving it their all on the final day of X Games

"We love the X-Games! We came to watch skateboarding and went bike riding and the Stacyc bikes! ," said Kelly Heinz of Simi Valley, "We'll definitely come again, yeah."

Children of all ages had plenty of things to try.

They could become the next Skate, BMX and Moto X stars.

Children also enjoyed seeing Rowdy, the skateboarding dacsund from Hollywood.

"Rowdy has been skating for over four years," said her two-legged friend Kim Estrada, " She got on a board when she was about 9 months old and the rest is history “

Local students decked out the fairgrounds with art and a mural artists left her mark during the games.

Natelie Gabriel finishes three panels inspired by the fairground's oceanview.

"The energy around here and the coastline, it's just been super beautiful So I figured I'd paint a sunset for everyone,"said Natalie Gabriel.

Members of Metalachi got up earlier than usual to give the final day a music festival feel.

And thousand of people bought merchandise to remember their X Games 2024 experience.

For more info visit https://www.xgames.com/