Skip to Content
Ventura County

X Games wraps up 3 days of competition and family fun in Ventura

X Games wraps up 3 days of competition and family fun in Ventura
Young X Games fans get into the act at Ventura County Fairgrounds
X Games wraps up another well-attended event in Ventura
By
today at 9:28 pm
Published 9:06 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Fans and families watched the pros giving it their all on the final day of X Games

"We love the X-Games! We came to watch skateboarding and went bike riding and the Stacyc bikes! ," said Kelly Heinz of Simi Valley, "We'll definitely come again, yeah."

Children of all ages had plenty of things to try.

They could become the next Skate, BMX and Moto X stars.

Children also enjoyed seeing Rowdy, the skateboarding dacsund from Hollywood.

"Rowdy has been skating for over four years," said her two-legged friend Kim Estrada, " She got on a board when she was about 9 months old and the rest is history “

Local students decked out the fairgrounds with art and a mural artists left her mark during the games.

Natelie Gabriel finishes three panels inspired by the fairground's oceanview.

"The energy around here and the coastline, it's just been super beautiful So I figured I'd paint a sunset for everyone,"said Natalie Gabriel.

Members of Metalachi got up earlier than usual to give the final day a music festival feel.

And thousand of people bought merchandise to remember their X Games 2024 experience.

For more info visit https://www.xgames.com/

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content