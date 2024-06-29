Five LA teenagers arrested for robbery in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Five LA teenagers were arrested for stealing from two elderly victims at the Oaks Mall Thursday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

One man had a watch stolen and another had a purse stolen after being beaten and requiring medical attention according to calls received by the VCSO.

VCSO deputies found a green sedan with all five suspects near Lynn Road and Highway 101 where the car failed to make a traffic stop.

A car chase broke out and ended when the vehicle stopped at a dead end and all five teenagers fled on foot, explained the VCSO.

One suspect went into custody without incident and the other four were later found along with the watch of one of the victims, detailed the VCSO.

One 13-year-old and two 17-year-olds were taken to the Ventura County Juvenile Center for robbery, conspiracy and elder abuse felony charges as well as firearm charges, according to the VCSO.

The two 18-year-olds were charged with the following penal codes after booking into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility: