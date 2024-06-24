One man is dead following Saturday evening shooting on Simpson Street in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.– One man is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of West Simpson Street in Ventura Saturday evening.

On Jun. 22, around 10:45 p.m., 9-1-1 operators received a call about a reported shooting in the 100 block of West Simpson Street and officers were on the scene within three minutes stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Officers arrived to discover a man with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders provided immediate medical attention on the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital detailed the Ventura Police Department.

The man later died at the hospital from his injuries shared the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, an initial investigation revealed that a suspect approached the victim while he was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The suspect, only identified as a male in all black clothing, then shot the seated man and fled the scene on foot stated the Ventura Police Department.

Ventura Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is not immediate threat to the public.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin explained the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Ventura Police at 805-650-8010.