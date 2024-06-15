Oxnard Police arrest man for narcotic sales and gun possession Friday at 100 block of North McKinley Ave.

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested a 38-year-old local resident for both narcotic sales and illegal gun possession Friday at the 100 block of North McKinley Ave.

DEU investigators gathered enough evidence to conduct a search warrant at the Oxnard man's home and found large amounts of drugs for sale and other evidence related to narcotic sales, according to the OPD.

The 38-year-old also had an illegal rife and a prior conviction preventing him from owning any firearms leading to his arrest for those numerous charges, detailed the OPD.

