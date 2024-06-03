Man arrested for assault weapons possession during domestic dispute at 300 block of Allen Drive in Santa Paula Friday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula Police Department (SPPD) officers arrested a 53-year-old man for firearm and assault weapon possession during a domestic violence dispute Friday at the 300 block of Allen Drive in Santa Paula, according to the SPPD.

Officers arrested the Santa Paula resident for being a convicted felon with numerous firearm possessions and related charges including ammunition possession, magazines and a variety of guns, explained the SPPD.

An initial investigation determined a domestic violence dispute between the 53-year-old and his wife and he admitted to being a convicted felon which was later confirmed by a records check, detailed the SPPD.

Officers found guns hidden in children's bedrooms without any locks or security nor any secured guns or ammo in the home, according to the SPPD.

The man was also arrested for child endangerment, contribution to the delinquency of minors and criminal firearm storage with ease of access by children without permission, explained the SPPD.

The man's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at the Ventura County Superior Court with a bail set at $80,000 after his booking into the Ventura County Jail, detailed the SPPD.