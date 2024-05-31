Fillmore man pleads guilty to online sexual communication crimes Wednesday

VENTURA, Calif. – Barry Don Fike of Fillmore pled guilty to two felonies of sending harmful material to a child and arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose Wednesday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office (VCDAO).

The Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Fike on July 17, 2023 after an investigation that began a week prior when Fike started talking to who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, explained the VCDAO.

The 68-year-old engaged in sexual conversations and sent explicit photos of himself to the undercover officer who was the victim of this crime, detailed the VCDAO.

Fike communicated in a chatroom that didn't have measures to verify a person's age or monitor conversations, according to the VCDAO.

The Fillmore native was a minister at a local church and previously taught at Oaks Christian High School and Pepperdine University, explained the VCDAO.

Fike's sentencing is scheduled for July 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court, detailed the VCDAO.