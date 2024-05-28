Oxnard man hospitalized after being shot multiple times Monday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – A 21-year-old Oxnard man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times Monday evening.

The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition shared the Oxnard Police Department.

On May 27, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Victoria Avenue and located a 21-year-old Oxnard man with multiple gunshot wounds stated Oxnard Police Department.

Witnesses of the shooting told investigating officers that people were seen leaving the area in a black sedan and officers stopped a vehicle matching the provided description in the area of Channels Islands Boulevard and Ventura Road detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The stopped vehicle had been struck by gunfire and a search revealed two firearms inside and led to the arrest of the three people inside explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation is now the responsibility of the Oxnard Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and is ongoing.

If you have information to report about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or via email at diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org or online here.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by contacting Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online here.