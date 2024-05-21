Ventura County Sheriff’s Office opens new storefront in Thousand Oaks Mall

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) announced Tuesday the grand opening for an off-campus recruitment center now available at the Thousand Oaks Mall.

Shoppers and applicants will be able to find the storefront on the second floor near the Women's Macy's as this recruitment center is now a hub for community engagement and law enforcement information.

Direct contact between the VCSO and the community will now be available and other education opportunities about the industry will be available.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new recruitment center and meet those interested in joining our team,” said Sheriff Jim Fryhoff. “This initiative represents our dedication to not only maintaining but also expanding the skilled and diverse workforce dedicated to serving our community.”