Moorpark man set to face charges in connection with November 2023 death of Paul Kessler

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Ventura County Superior Judge Ryan Wright decided that there was sufficient evidence for charges to be brought against Abdel Fattah Alnaji of Moorpark in connection with the death of Paul Kessler during dueling protests in November of 2023.

The county superior court judge came to the conclusion following a two-day preliminary hearing where evidence was presented and 18 witnesses testified detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alnaji is charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury as well as a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Alnaji is accused of engaging in a physical confrontation with Kessler while both were protesting on the corner of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks on November 5, 2023.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Courtney Lewis presented evidence during the preliminary hearing including a megaphone that had Kessler's blood on the front end as well as video and audio from Kessler's cell phone just before he was struck explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County Medical Examiner Dr. Othon Mena testified that Kessler died from blunt force trauma caused by the flow from the megaphone and fall to the pavement after stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing, but evidence has not revealed sufficient evidence to support a hate crime explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alnaji remains out of custody on a $50,000 bail and faces a maximum of four years in prison if found guilty on both felony counts detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Alnaji entered a plea of not guilty during his initial arraignment on November 17, 2023, and notably called 9-1-1 on behalf of Kessler as well as remained on the scene until law enforcement arrived.

An arraignment on information is currently scheduled for Jun. 10, 2024, in courtroom 22 of the Ventura County Superior Court.