Moorpark man charged with death of protester enters not guilty plea on Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Loay Alnaji, the Moorpark man arrested and charged in the death of a Jewish protester, entered a plea of not guilty to the two felony charges filed against him during his arraignment on Friday.

Alnaji also denied the special allegations that he personally inflicted great bodily injury detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“In filing these charges, we relied upon new physical and forensic evidence as well as findings

regarding the injuries to the left side of Paul Kessler’s face,” District Attorney Nasarenko said

during a news conference about the charges on Friday.

Both Alnaji and Paul Kessler, the protester who died from his injuries, were protesting on the corner of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks when a physical confrontation among protesters occurred.

Alnaji remained at the scene and called 911 detailed responding Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Alnaji is next due in court on Nov. 29 of this year at 1:30 p.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court and a preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 4, 2023.

Alnaji remains in custody with bail set at $50,000 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.