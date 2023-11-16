Skip to Content
Ventura County

Loay Alnaji charged with two felonies in connection with November 5 death of protester

Ventura County District Attorney's Office
By
New
today at 5:10 pm
Published 5:21 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced two felony charges have been filed against Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji in connection with the death of Paul Kessler on Nov. 5.

Alnaji has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury and both charges have the special allegation of personally inflicting great bodily injury detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
involuntary manslaughter
KEYT
ventura county
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content