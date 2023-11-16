Loay Alnaji charged with two felonies in connection with November 5 death of protester

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced two felony charges have been filed against Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji in connection with the death of Paul Kessler on Nov. 5.

Alnaji has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury and both charges have the special allegation of personally inflicting great bodily injury detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.