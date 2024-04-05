Margarita Jimenez and Jorge Garfias charged with kidnapping and murder of Yanelly Vargas Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.– On Friday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Margarita Jimenez and Jorge Alberto Garfias have been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Yanelly Vargas, Garfias' former girlfriend, in March of this year.

Both Oxnard residents also face multiple special allegations and enhancements that are detailed below.

Charges:

PC 187(a)-Murder

PC 207(a)-Kidnapping

Special Allegations and Enhancements:

PC 190.2(a)(17)(B)-Murder While Engaged in Kidnapping (Both)

PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm (Jimenez)

PC 667S2-Prior Strike (Jimenez)

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious and Violent Felony Conviction (Jimenez)

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior (Jimenez)

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence (Both)

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon (Jimenez)

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust and Authority (Garfias)

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct that Indicates a Serious Danger to Society (Jimenez)

CRC 4.421(b)(2)-Defendant's Prior Convictions are Numerous and of Increasing Seriousness (Jimenez)

CRC 4.421(b)(3)-Defendant has Served a Prior Term in Prison or County Jail (Jimenez)

On Mar. 17, 2024, around 11:53 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a fight between a man and a woman outside of a bar state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the 9-1-1 call, a gunshot was heard and arriving officers found Yanelly Vargas unresponsive with a gunshot wound detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Vargas was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where she died from her injuries explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Vargas was lured outside of the bar and Garfias and Jimenez exited a truck and allegedly beat Vargas and forced her into the vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, Vargas exited the truck and Jimenez is accused of following Vargas before shooting her state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Jimenez and Garfias then fled the scene in the truck explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video reveal the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Jimenez and Garfias were arrested Apr. 3 of this year state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both remain in custody with no bail set and their continued arraignment is currently scheduled for May 3, 2024 in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.