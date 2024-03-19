Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard woman has died after being shot Sunday evening; Police turn to the public for help

KEYT News Channel 3-12
By
New
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:27 am

OXNARD, Calif. – Yanelly Vargas, a 35-year-old Oxnard woman, has died after being shot Sunday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue and the ongoing investigation now turns to the public for help.

On Mar. 17, around 11:53 p.m., officers and emergency medical personnel were called for a fight with possible shots fired in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue state Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, first responders located a 35-year-old woman, later identified as Yanelly Vargas, with a gunshot wound to her torso.

Vargas was transported to Ventura County Medical Center from the scene and later died from her injuries while there detail Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-7688 and the City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for committing a homicide in the city explain Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with information about any criminal activities are encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at the Oxnard Police Department website.

You can also provide information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
homicide investigation
KEYT
oxnard
Oxnard Police Department
public assistance request
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content