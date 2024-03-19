Oxnard woman has died after being shot Sunday evening; Police turn to the public for help

OXNARD, Calif. – Yanelly Vargas, a 35-year-old Oxnard woman, has died after being shot Sunday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue and the ongoing investigation now turns to the public for help.

On Mar. 17, around 11:53 p.m., officers and emergency medical personnel were called for a fight with possible shots fired in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue state Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, first responders located a 35-year-old woman, later identified as Yanelly Vargas, with a gunshot wound to her torso.

Vargas was transported to Ventura County Medical Center from the scene and later died from her injuries while there detail Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-7688 and the City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for committing a homicide in the city explain Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with information about any criminal activities are encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at the Oxnard Police Department website.

You can also provide information while remaining anonymous by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.