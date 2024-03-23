Memorial grows for Oxnard woman fatally shot behind auto shop
OXNARD, Calif.-People have left candles and flowers in an alley where a woman was gunned down.
It happened last Sunday night off the 1000 block of Industrial Ave. in Oxnard.
Police said they got a call about a fight that night in the alley behind an auto shop.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Yanelly Vargas Sandoval, 35, of Oxnard.
Officials said she died from a gunshot wound to her chest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxnard Police 805-385-7600.