Osvaldo Hernandez sentenced to 32 years eight months in connection with 2018 Oxnard murder

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Tuesday that Osvaldo Hernandez of Oxnard was sentenced to 32 years eight months to life for the murder of Robert De La Cerda and other crimes.

Hernandez pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted robbery, three counts of robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 16, 2023 state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura County District Attorney explain that Hernandez also admitted to special allegations including that he personally used a firearm in the murder of De La Cerda.

“The defendant’s sentence holds him accountable for the horrible crimes that he committed on June 27, 2018,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. “Hopefully, this outcome brings some measure of peace and closure to the multiple robbery victims and the surviving family of Robert De La Cerda.”

On Jun. 27, 2018, between 3:45 a.m. and 6:09 a.m. Hernandez committed three separate robberies and a murder during the fourth robbery attempt in Oxnard state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez was out on bail for possession of a concealed 9mm handgun that he was arrested for on Jun. 15, 2018 when he committed those robberies and murder detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, just after 6 a.m. on Jun. 27, 2018, Hernandez attemtped his fourth robbery that day when he approached De La Cerda and another man while they were in a car on South J Street.

Hernandez pointed a gun at the two men and demanded their possessions when De La Cerda exited his car and started arguing with Hernandez detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office state that Hernandez fired one shot which killed De La Cerda before returning to his car and driving away.

Hernandez was arrested on Jul. 18, 2018, following an investigation by Oxnard Police Department explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.