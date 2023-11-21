Osvaldo Hernandez pleads guilty to second-degree murder in June 2018 shooting in Oxnard

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday that Osvaldo Hernandez of Oxnard pled guilty to one count of murder in the second degree for a shooting that killed Robert De La Cerda in June of 2018.

Hernandez also pled guilty to one count of attempted robbery, three counts of robbery, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as well as several special allegations including the personal use of a firearm in the murder of De La Cerda detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 27, 2018, between 3:45 a.m. and 6:09 a.m. Hernandez committed three separate robberies and then a murder during a fourth robbery attempt.

These crimes were committed while Hernandez was out on bail for possession of a concealed 9mm handgun for which he was arrested on Jun. 15, 2018 explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The first robbery was in a parking lot on Saviers Road around 3:45 a.m. where Hernandez approached a person, simulated a weapon in his waistband before demanding the person's money relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The second robbery was reported at 4:18 a.m. near the intersection of Wooley Road and L Street detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez ran up behind a person, brought them to the ground, and pointed a knife at the person while demanding their backpack which had a laptop inside.

At 5:48 a.m. on Samuel Avenue, Hernandez and two others pulled up in a car next to a person riding his skateboard pretending to ask for directions when Hernandez exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the skateboarder, and then robbed them of their backpack and skateboard detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office explain that Hernandez attempted a fourth robbery just after 6 a.m. by approaching De La Cerda and another man in a car on South J Street in Oxnard.

Hernandez pointed a handgun at the men and demanded their property and, when De La Cerda exited the vehicle to argue, Hernandez then fired a single shot, killing De La Cerda before fleeing the scene detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation by Oxnard Police Department, Hernandez was arrested on Jul. 18, 2018 relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The bravery and cooperation of victims and the community in identifying the perpetrator of these gang-related crimes is greatly appreciated," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. "The defendant's plea is a fair outcome, and he will receive a significant sentence for his numerous violent acts."

Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez is due in court for his sentencing hearing on Jan. 25, 2024, at 9:05 a.m. in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he is expected to receive 15 years to life with an additional 17 years eight months in state prison.

Here is a full list of the violations Hernandez pled guilty to:

PC 187(a) – Second-degree murder

PC 664/211 – Attempted second-degree robbery

(3 counts) PC 211 – Second-degree robbery

PC 29820 (b) – Unlawful possession of a firearm

Here is a list of the special allegations Hernandez pled guilty to: