Hugo Quebrado charged in the October 2022 murder of Ronald Apodaca

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Monday that Hugo Quebrado was charged with one felony count of murder in connection with the killing of Ronald Apodaca in October of 2022.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office add that Quebrado was also arraigned on Feb. 8, 2024 on the special allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing death as well as one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

Quebrado was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department on Feb. 6 of this year after an investigation that turned to the public for help on the one-year anniversary of the killing detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ronald Apodaca was shot and killed in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar in Oxnard shortly after 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Quebrado is next scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 7, 2024, in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody with no bail set.