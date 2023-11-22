Oxnard Police turn to the public for help in October homicide investigation

ONARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is still working on multiple leads in the investigation of the shooting death of Ronald Apodaca and is requesting additional help from the public.

Apodaca was shot and killed while standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive on Oct. 22, 2022, and Wednesday marks 13 months since this incident detail Oxnard Police Department.

Detectives are asking anyone with relevant information to reach out to Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or online at www.oxnardpd.org and click on the blue "Report Suspicious Activity" tab on the right-hand side.

The City of Oxnard is still offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for committing any homicides in the city limits.

You can also submit information anonymously to the Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.