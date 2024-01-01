Skip to Content
Ventura County

Thousand Oaks woman struck and killed by vehicle in parking lot Saturday evening

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 11:43 am
Published 12:12 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Sheila Pluntke, an 84-year-old Thousand Oaks resident, died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a parking lot at 2011 Los Feliz Drive for a female with injuries around 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, medical first responders found Pluntke with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle and she died from those injuries at the scene.

The person who made the 911 call did not witness the collision and an investigation located evidence that the octogenarian was struck by a vehicle heading southbound in the center of a small parking lot west of 2015 Los Feliz Drive detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Ogonowski at 805-494-8246 or 805-797-6438 or via email at matthew.ogonowski@ventura.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
KEYT
ongoing investigation
public assistance request
thousand oaks
ventura county
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content