Thousand Oaks woman struck and killed by vehicle in parking lot Saturday evening

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Sheila Pluntke, an 84-year-old Thousand Oaks resident, died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a parking lot at 2011 Los Feliz Drive for a female with injuries around 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, medical first responders found Pluntke with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle and she died from those injuries at the scene.

The person who made the 911 call did not witness the collision and an investigation located evidence that the octogenarian was struck by a vehicle heading southbound in the center of a small parking lot west of 2015 Los Feliz Drive detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Ogonowski at 805-494-8246 or 805-797-6438 or via email at matthew.ogonowski@ventura.org.