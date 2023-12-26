Porte Huemene commissions mural celebrating its 75th Anniversary

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The City of Port Hueneme is calling all artists to create a new mural at the Ray D. Prueter Library.

This project will be a collaborative effort between the City, the Port, the Ventura County Library, and the Oxnard Performing Arts Center nonprofit.

The mural is meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the City of Port Hueneme.

The art work will also launch the City’s public arts initiatives.

City organizers said any regional artist can apply for this pilot project at the library.

City leaders said they hope this mural will be the first step toward building a public art program for the City of Port Hueneme.

Applications are due by email or online submission by Dec. 31, 2023.

Project details and application requirements can be found at: theopac.org/mural.