CAMARILLO, Calif. – A 32-year-old Camarillo woman was arrested on Thursday and booked on possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale and firearms charges.

In July of this year, a deputy with Camarillo Patrol Services received information that a 32-year-old Camarillo resident was involved in narcotics sales in the City and that information was provided to detectives with the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (CSEU) which began an investigation relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the CSEU learned that the woman was storing narcotics at her apartment in the 700 block of Mobil Avenue as well as at a storage unit in the 700 block of Arcturus Avenue in Oxnard detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 19, 2023, law enforcement executed a search and arrest warrant operation at both locations and contacted the 32-year-old woman and a 39-year-old Camarillo man under the influence of a controlled substance relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a search of the woman revealed methamphetamine and fentanyl concealed on her person.

After a search of the storage container, law enforcement personnel discovered approximately 911 grams of fentanyl, 144 grams of methamphetamine, an unregistered AR-15 assault rifle, and an unlawfully transferred handgun detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, a lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that the amount of fentanyl seized by CSEU detectives in this case was over 455,500 times that lethal dose and Ventura County has seen an increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 87 in 2020 to 181 in 2022.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested and booked into Ventura County Main Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale and firearms charges and the 39-year-old man was arrested and booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both are currently being held on bail and are awaiting trial detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.