Big Bad Voodoo Daddy joins the Morning News before playing Saturday's Mountains to the Sea Jubilee

today at 11:45 am
Published 12:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Mountains to the Sea Jubilee Music Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 21 and one of the biggest acts, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, joined your Morning News to tell us all about it!

The Festival is to celebrate Ventura County's 150th Anniversary and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy didn't just join in on the fun by accident, the swing revival band was formed in Ventura in 1989 before going on to play major venues including Superbowl XXXIII in 1999.

The free and family-friendly Mountains to the Sea Jubilee will be held at the Museum of Ventura County's Agricultural Museum at 926 Railroad Avenue in Santa Paula from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Musical portion will run from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at noon.

For more information, visit here.

