Narcotics taskforce makes three arrests related to fentanyl overdoses in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Fentanyl Overdose and Crimes Units (VCFOCUS) task force was created to collaborate law enforcement efforts across agencies on the scourge of fentanyl in the county. The following arrests were made as part of their collaborative and targeted efforts.

On Feb. 5, Simi Valley Police Department Officers responded to the 3000 block of School Street for a person overdosing on suspected fentanyl.

People at the location administered Narcan before first responders arrived and likely saved the person's life detail VCFOCUS.

Based on an investigation stemming from that incident, VCFOCUS Detectives served a search warrant on Apr. 6 in the 1600 block of Darrah Avenue and arrested a 50-year-old man at his residence for furnishing fentanyl to the Feb. 5 victim.

The arrested man was booked into Ventura County Jail for sales of a controlled substance. He is currently out of custody pending further investigation according to VCFOCUS.

On Mar. 7, Simi Valley Police Officers responded to the 1400 block of Crater Street when a person was found unresponsive by family members. Officers administered Narcan and, assisted by Ventura County Fire, revived the unresponsive person.

VCFOCUS Detectives served a search warrant in the 15000 block of Arroyo Lane where they arrested a 60-year-old man at the location for his sale of narcotics to the Mar. 7 victim.

The 60-year-old man was booked at Ventura County Jail for sales of a controlled substance. He is currently out of custody after posting a $50,000 bail and is awaiting a court date of Jun. 2 detail VCFOCUS.

On Mar. 21, Simi Valley Police Officers responded to the 2100 block of Burrell Avenue where a person was found unresponsive by their family members. Paramedics pronounced that person dead at the scene.

VCFOCUS Detectives conducted surveillance on a 52-year-old Simi Valley resident they suspected had supplied fentanyl to the Mar. 21 victim. The 52-year-old was arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine according to VCFOCUS.

The 52-year-old was booked into Ventura County Jail for sales of a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance and is due in court on May 25 detail VCFOCUS.

VCFOCUS has partnered with Ventura County Behavioral Health in the County Opiod Abuse Suppression Taskforce in their campaign to reduce overdoses and educate the public. For more informaiton about their efforts, check out their website at www.VenturaCountyResponds.org.

The public can contact the VCFOCUS taskforce at 805-383-8700 or at VCFOCUS@ventura.org with any information about these cases or information related to narcotics in the county.