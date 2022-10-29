Port Hueneme residents urge city to slow down traffic on the so-called “Green Mile”

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salines said this week that the "Green Mile," known for its cannabis dispensaries along Channel Islands Boulevard, now gets 75-thousand visitors a month.

Salines said that brings in $5 million in sales taxes a month, or $60 million a year.

This month, neighbors along Bolker Dr. used those figures to create signs urging the city to do something about the about increase in traffic and accidents.

Chief Salinas, who will be joining the Sheriff's Department in a couple of months, said the city is working with its public works department to find solutions to slow the traffic down.

Neighbors said with all that money from pot sales they should be able to afford improvements that will save lives.