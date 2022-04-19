Oxnard man convicted of second-degree murder for 2018 killing

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that a jury convicted an Oxnard man of second-degree murder for killing a man by crashing a car into him in September of 2018.

Gerardo Miguel Rodriguez-Grajeda, 36, intentionally struck and killed Jorge Tejada, 23, with his car in Oxnard on Sept. 23, 2018, following an earlier fight between the two, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon.

Rodriguez-Grajeda was arrested for the incident in October of 2018 while he was already in custody at the Ventura County Jail for an arrest on other unrelated charges.

Rodriguez-Grajeda was also convicted of two misdemeanor counts on Tuesday that occurred for an incident on the same day that he killed Tejada, Simon said.

He is set to be sentenced in the Ventura County Superior Court on May 16, and faces a maximum possible sentence of 16 years to life in prison.