Irish dancers inspire parade-goer to give it a go

VENTURA, Calif.-Claddagh School of Irish Dancers saved some of their energy to dance in front of the Judges at Ventura's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday morning.

And it appears those dancers inspired a young parade-goer to imitate them.

She stole the show wearing a green wig and bright pink leggings.

Perhaps she will be in the parade next year.

The parade used to be annual until the pandemic hit.

It made a comeback this month with a different route due to closures in downtown Ventura.

It was presented by the Elks Lodge days before the true holiday coming up on March 17.

The parade's "One world, One air, We all Share" theme had an environmental and health message.

Video of the Claddagh School of Irish Dancer dancers and the little girl is courtesy of local realtor Nicole Scurrah.