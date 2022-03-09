Ventura woman arrested Wednesday morning for robbery and stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. – A 24-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning after stabbing an older man who attempted to intervene in a robbery, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The police department received just before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday that a stabbing had happened at Plaza Park, located at 630 East Santa Clara St., according to Commander Ryan Weeks.

Arriving officers located a victim who sustained "moderate, but non-life-threatening" injuries, Weeks said.

After conducting an investigation, officers learned that the woman attempted to rob a 58-year-old man, demanding that he give her his backpack, according to Weeks.

She held out a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn't, Weeks added.

Out of fear, the man handed over his backpack. Then, a second 58-year-old man had just seen what happened and tried to intervene by grabbing the woman, according to Weeks.

The woman then stabbed the second man with her knife, causing the moderate but non-life threatening injury, Weeks said.

She fled on foot toward California Street after stabbing the second man, and responding officers found her walking southbound on California Street south of Thompson Boulevard.

The woman was taken into custody, the first man got his backpack back, and the second man was treated on the scene, Weeks said.