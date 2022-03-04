Oxnard woman arrested for serial arson

OXNARD, Calif – An Oxnard woman was arrested Thursday evening following a month-long investigation into multiple reported incidents of an unknown suspect starting fires in cars, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police investigators assigned to the Property Crimes Unit conducted a month-long investigation, and during the investigation gathered "vital information" and video surveillance from the businesses in the surrounding area, according to Detective Jared Schacher.

The investigators used the information to identify the suspect as a 42-year-old Oxnard woman.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers located the woman around Fifth Street and Harbor Boulevard and arrested her.

She was charged with two counts of felony arson, and her bail was set at $300,000, according to Schacher.

Officers believe that the woman may have committed similar crimes that were not reported to the police department, and witnesses are encouraged to contact Schacher at 805-385-7594.