OXNARD POST OFFICE HELD IN PERSON JOB FAIR FOR JOB SEEKERS

OXNARD, Calif. — Job seekers lined up early outside the Oxnard Post Office Saturday for a job fair.

The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire about 500 people to fill several openings.

Some of the current openings are:

City Carrier Assistant

Rural Carrier Associate

PSE Mail Processing Clerk

People can create an employment profile and apply for jobs on the spot.

The positions start at $18 per hour and offer great benefits since this is a federal organization. No experience is required and they train on all positions.

Candidates have to be at least 18-years-old.

For positions that require driving, the applicant must have a valid drivers license for two years.

Some positions require an exam and all applicants will have to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

For more information on USPS Careers, click here.