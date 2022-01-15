Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 1:58 pm
OXNARD POST OFFICE HELD IN PERSON JOB FAIR FOR JOB SEEKERS

OXNARD, Calif. — Job seekers lined up early outside the Oxnard Post Office Saturday for a job fair.

The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire about 500 people to fill several openings.

Some of the current openings are: 

  • City Carrier Assistant
  • Rural Carrier Associate
  • PSE Mail Processing Clerk

People can create an employment profile and apply for jobs on the spot.

The positions start at $18 per hour and offer great benefits since this is a federal organization. No experience is required and they train on all positions.

Candidates have to be at least 18-years-old. 

For positions that require driving, the applicant must have a valid drivers license for two years.

Some positions require an exam and all applicants will have to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

For more information on USPS Careers, click here.

Janete Weinstein

Janete Weinstein is a multimedia journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Janete, click here.

