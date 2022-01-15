OXNARD POST OFFICE HELD IN PERSON JOB FAIR FOR JOB SEEKERS
OXNARD, Calif. — Job seekers lined up early outside the Oxnard Post Office Saturday for a job fair.
The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire about 500 people to fill several openings.
Some of the current openings are:
- City Carrier Assistant
- Rural Carrier Associate
- PSE Mail Processing Clerk
People can create an employment profile and apply for jobs on the spot.
The positions start at $18 per hour and offer great benefits since this is a federal organization. No experience is required and they train on all positions.
Candidates have to be at least 18-years-old.
For positions that require driving, the applicant must have a valid drivers license for two years.
Some positions require an exam and all applicants will have to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
For more information on USPS Careers, click here.
Comments