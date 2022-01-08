Ventura Police search for fatal hit and run driver

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Ventura Police Command Center said officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. Friday morning to find an unresponsive pedestrian laying in the eastbound lane of Harbor Boulevard close to the pier.

The police department said fire and paramedic personnel delivered immediate medical attention, but the man succumbed to injuries as a result of the collision.

The police said the ongoing investigation revealed a car had crashed into the victim on Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and Vista Del Mar Drive, and that the vehicle did not stop.

As of now, the department said they have not yet located the vehicle involved, and request that anyone with information contact Traffic Investigator Kyle Halverson at 805-477-3767.

To visit the police department's website, click here.