Oxnard police raise $15k for Breast Cancer Awareness

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Oxnard Police Department raised a total of $15,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness in October.

Every year, the police department joined other law enforcement agencies across the country to be part of their October Pink Patch campaign. The campaign was to raise funds and spread awareness for the battle against breast cancer.

This year, the Oxnard Police Department partnered with the newly-formed Oxnard Police Community Foundation along with several local sponsors to raise funds through online auctions, a GoFundMe campaign and several community “pop-up” fundraisers hosted at Oxnard Starbucks locations and Farmer’s Markets.

Through their efforts, they raised $15,000 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We picked Ribbons of Life as this year’s recipients because I like how their services stay local and specifically benefit breast cancer patients and survivors who are right here, in our county," said Oxnard Police Senior Officer Maria Peña, who spearheaded the campaign.

The foundation is a non-profit charity that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors in Ventura County.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your Pink Patch campaign to benefit Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation. Senior Officer Maria Peña did an outstanding job in organizing and executing the month-long event. It was heartwarming to see the Oxnard Police Department, Starbucks, and the community come together to support our cause. Thank you to everyone involved. Your generous donation will allow us to continue our mission to educate, advocate and meet the social and emotional needs of Ventura County women and their families facing breast cancer," said Sylvia Rosolek, the Ribbons of Life President.

