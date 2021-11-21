Bright Lights, Prairie Dust sells out at Timbre Books before book signing

VENTURA, Calif.-The actress who played Caroline Ingalls, better known as Ma, on Little House on the Prairie may have misjudged her popularity.

Karen Grassle ran out of books during her signing event at Timbre Books in Ventura.

Grassle signed books at back-to-back events and did a reading.

She said she used to live in Ventura during her childhood.

But her childhood wasn't picture perfect and she writes about surviving.

Fans waiting to see her said they looked up to her character's wisdom on the show.

Timbre books is taking orders.

For more information about the book contact books@timbrebooks.com