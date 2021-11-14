Exhausted kayaker rescued from water in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Harbor Patrol officers rescued a kayaker who fell off his kayak and got stuck in a rip current Sunday afternoon.

It happened near McGrath State Beach before 2 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded as the kayaker waved for help from the water.

The male kayaker was extremely exhausted after the rescue. Witnesses told emergency crews that he had been struggling in the water for about 30 minutes.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ventura Harbor Patrol says it's a good reminder to swim at a 45 degree angle to get out of a rip current.