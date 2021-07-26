Ventura County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate passed away Sunday night after being found unresponsive in her cell.

Deputies at the Sheriff's Todd Road Jail Facility found inmate Jocelyn Gomez, 23, of Oxnard alone in her cell around 8:48 p.m.

They immediately provided aid and called for medical staff to respond. After Ventura County Fire personnel and AMR paramedics arrived at the scene, more advanced life-saving efforts were administered.

Unfortunately, after the life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful, Gomez was pronounced dead at the jail.

The exact cause of Gomez's death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau and Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As a matter of policy, the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigates all inmate deaths.