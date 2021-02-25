Skip to Content
Bicyclist hit and killed by van in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - A bicyclist died Thursday morning after he was hit by a van in Oxnard.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Channel Islands Blvd. west of J Street.

Oxnard police said the bicyclist was riding in the roadway when he was hit by a 2018 Ford Transit van. The cyclist, identified as a 39-year-old Oxnard man, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the van remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Traffic investigators determined that the van was traveling west on Channel Islands when it hit the bicyclist.

At this time it's unclear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

