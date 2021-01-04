Skip to Content
Carnegie Art Museum 2021 decoration restored day after vandalism

Carnegie Art Museum 2021
Tracy Lehr / NewsChannel 3-12

OXNARD, Calif.

It appears vandals rang in the new year by destroying a 2021 sign on the Carnegie Art Museum in Oxnard early Saturday morning, but the destruction didn't last long.

Gary Blum and city workers quickly repaired and replaced the giant numbers on the historic building's pillars by Sunday afternoon.

The sign that shines bright at night is located on C Street by Plaza Park.

People walking or driving by can see the year and think towards the future following a tough pandemic year.

