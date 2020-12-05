Teresa Russell performs at a safe distance as lockdown looms

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Winchester's Grill & Saloon served diners outdoors on Friday night and they enjoyed live music at a safe distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teresa Russell played quitar under a small tent on the other side of the parking lot.

People strolling down Main St. could hear her show.

Some stopped to watch and listen to her jam.

Live performances will be impacted by the new lockdown that begins on Sunday night to put the breaks on the COVID-19 surge.