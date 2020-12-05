Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Port Hueneme

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police reported that a man passed away after being hit by a car Friday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. near Ventura Road, south of Channel Islands Boulevard.

Port Hueneme police said the man was crossing the westbound side of Ventura Road and made it over the center median before he was hit by the vehicle.

He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, according to the police department.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision can contact Officer Henry Montelongo at the Port Hueneme Police Department 805-844-9027 or email him at hmontelongo@cityofporthueneme.org.