Ventura County appoints first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - After a nationwide search that garnered over 150 applicants, the County of Ventura has appointed its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Phin Xaypangna will begin in the new position on Jan. 11, 2020 and will work out of the County Executive Office at the Government Center in Ventura.

The Ventura County Diversity and Inclusion Officer position aims to drive engagement, strategy, implementation and accountability for all County of Ventura Diversity and Inclusion initiatives to ensure that all employees and those receiving county services are treated with respect and without discrimination and that the county leverages the strength of its diverse workforce and community.

Prior to working in Ventura County, Xaypangna served as the Equity and Inclusion Manager for the County of Mecklenburg in Charlotte, North Carolina, a county with more than 6,000 employees and more than one million residents.

There, she led the county’s efforts in developing diversity, equity and inclusion measures, programs and policies.

“Phin is a dynamic and results-driven leader with more than twenty years of experience in diversity, equity and inclusion,” said County CEO Mike Powers. “Her extensive experience will serve our County well. We are deeply committed to ensuring that all employees and those we serve have a sense of safety, belonging, justice and equity and this position will help lead us forward in improving our efforts.”

In November, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis. The resolution discusses working collaboratively with community stakeholders, law and justice agencies, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force, health care professionals, and others to address public concerns, review practices and effective allocation of resources. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer will take the lead on this collaboration.