Oxnard man dies from injuries over a week after being struck by vehicle

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department announced that a man has passed away about a week-and-a-half after being struck by a vehicle and hospitalized for serious injuries.

The crash happened on Nov. 15 around 7:45 p.m. in the area of C Street north of Fifth Street.

Investigators said that the victim, now identified as 30-year-old Abel Angeles of Oxnard, had been walking eastbound on C Street north of Fifth when, for unknown reasons, he walked into the path of an oncoming Cadillac which was driving north on C Street.

Angeles was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries until he ultimately passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. At this time, the speed of the Cadillac does not appear to be a factor. The driver reportedly pulled over and cooperated with law enforcement at the time of the incident.

Officers said it appears Angeles had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash.

Anyone who has information regarding this collision is urged to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at 805-385-7750 or by email at paul.knapp@oxnardpd.org.